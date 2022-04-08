Mid-Missouri’s Post Sex Nachos on their KC debut, boy bands, and Mr. Wonderful

“Who the f*** is Post Sex Nachos?”

If you’re thinking “someone should put that on a t-shirt,” well, this boy band has beat you to it.

This eclectic collection of musicians put their favorite post-coital nosh and sonic intuition together to create the group now formally known as Post Sex Nachos. And they’re coming to share their sound with Kansas City.

The boy band has quickly earned celebrity status in the weird and wonderful town of Columbia, Missouri, and the fandom is growing. Their arsenal of tunes, intimately upbeat navigation of love, loss, and what the meaning of life is in your young twenties, continues to advance as they embark on another tour of the Midwest fresh off their third album drop, Your Second Favorite Boy Band.

The Pitch picked the band’s brains on their past, future, and deepest darkest secrets.

The Pitch: So, “Who the f*** is Post Sex Nachos?” What are the origins of the band, and how on earth did y’all decide on such a name?

Chase Mueller: You are legally not allowed to ask us that! Just kidding, but really all we can tell you is that it involves a priest, a thriving Mexican restaurant chain, and more lawsuits than we can count.

How would you describe PSN’s sound? Who are some of your great musical influences?

Sammy Elfanbaum: We’re really more podcast guys ourselves. We derive influence from Malcolm Gladwell, Freakonomics Radio, and NPR.

It seems like CoMo has served as an incubator for your growth. You’ve earned the status of local superstars, and that’s catapulted you on three tours and earned you a packed house at The Blue Note, a venue with serious street cred in the mid-Missouri music scene. What has the support of the Columbia community meant to you as you’ve gotten bigger?

Kevin Jerez: Columbia rules. It’s the perfect small-sized city for a band to experience what we have. It combines the college scene with a robust arts community. Columbia allows us to be ourselves, it acts as a mirror of what we consider us and our music to be, which unique and weird as hell.

You’re fresh off the drop of your third album, Your Second Favorite Boy Band. What was the ethos of the sound for this release? What track means the most to you?

Hunter Pendleton: Your Second Favorite Boy Band combines all of these different themes we’ve experienced as a group and as individuals over the last year or so. Betrayal from old friends, romantic love, our coming of age in a sense, you name it.

All of the songs, even the more jovial sounding ones, have these emotional lyrics behind them which ties the whole thing together. The song that means the most to us as a group is probably “Wishing You The Best.” It’s a cry out to someone no longer in our lives, layered with a well-intended message of closure. Tough love, baby.

Kevin Jerez recently joined the group as your new keyboardist. How has the expansion of your quartet to a quintet pushed you into new territory? What sort of funky fun does he bring to the band?

Mitch Broddon: Kevin? Blah. He’s fine, we suppose? Kidding!

Kevin has completely and overwhelmingly made us a better band. He fits into our weird little environment perfectly. Outside of just his spectacular ability to slam down on a keyboard, he challenges us to think differently about how we write, how we perform, and how we carry ourselves as musicians moving forward. He’s upped our game exponentially, and if he ever sees this published, we’re denying that we ever said anything nice about him.

You’ve received endorsements from a few big names, including the one and only Mr. Wonderful, aka Kevin O’Leary, from the hit show Shark Tank, and Columbia’s one and only Hacky Sack Guy (The Mizzou kids who get it, get it). Are there any other memorable milestones or mentions that stick out to the group?

Mueller: Really, it’s an ongoing milestone that all of our parents haven’t disowned us for trying to be musicians as a living. Parental endorsement means the most. (He requested an insert of a heart emoji here, so use your imagination.)

Your Kansas City show is scheduled for Apr. 12 at miniBar. What can concertgoers expect from the live performance?

Elfanbaum: They can expect excitement, arousal, and acceptance. They can also expect music! Music from in town! Music from around town! And music from waaaayyyy out of town.

Although it’s hard to predict what life will look like tomorrow let alone in a few months, what’s next for y’all? Are there any new singles, new places, or new faces on the horizon?

Jerez: The horizon? Oh, it’s bright! It burns from the brightness and such. We’ll be moving to Nashville after our summer tour and we’re so damn excited. And a little nervous. But mostly excited!

Post Sex Nachos will be playing at miniBar on Tuesday, Apr. 12. Tickets are available here.