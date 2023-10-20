Mental Health KC Fall Symposium offers a safe space to address collective trauma

This past Tuesday, Mental Health KC hosted their fall symposium: “Addressing Community Trauma and Building Resilience.” The event provided an opportunity for community members to participate in a healthy dialogue about how collective trauma directly affects people across the Kansas City metro area.

Kansas City health department director, Dr. Marvia Jones was the keynote speaker. Jones’ address focused on the ways agencies can affect the mental well-being of the communities they serve. Emphasizing the need for support structures, resources, and identifying shame narratives, she noted the importance of being aware of collective experiences when directly engaging with communities. She also encouraged audience members to address their own traumas before addressing the traumas of others.

Following Jones’ keynote address, community members engaged in a panel discussion highlighting the ways that trauma is being addressed within different sectors of society. Panelists included Dr. Marvia Jones, Olathe Public Schools administrator, Erik Erazo, senior vice president of Community Development at Community Services League, Jennifer Manuleleua, Overland Park Police Department sergeant, Stewart Brought, and Michael Brooks, senior pastor of Oasis International Church.

Within law enforcement officers are learning to enforce relationship rather than punishment to fix issues. Sgt. Brought shared that the Overland Park Police Department is working to minimize the officer element as much as possible when dealing with mental health crises by sending out a co-responder team of mental health professionals that are better suited to provide individuals with the assistance they need.

Manuleleua noted that often times social service agencies are causing more harm than they realize when working with marginalized communities. “We’re causing systemic harm by just providing food boxes and paying bills.” With boxes containing items suited for a White person’s diet, the needs of marginalized communities still end up going unmet. “When you don’t know what people need, you can’t provide for them,” says Erazo.

Pastor Michael Brooks emphasized the importance of faith leaders being trained to offer trauma informed care to their members. Making the example of how when churches shut down during the pandemic, many leaders were ill-equipped to provide the emotional and mental support that individuals needed.

Within the field of education, Erazo is providing students with an alternative to gang related activities through his mentorship program Olathe Leadership Lowrider Bike Club showing them that they can maintain their identity and be successful at the same time.

Panelists also talked about the importance of making time for self-care when working in fields with a heavy trauma focus. They encouraged audience members to hobby shop, spend time with loved ones, and travel.

Audience members walked away from the symposium feeling inspired and hopeful that the community is making strides towards change. “It was nice learning what the community is doing really well and seeing where our growing edges are,” says Katie Vays, therapist at The Children’s Place.