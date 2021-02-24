Mayor Quinton Lucas, Walmart Inc., and the YMCA of Greater KC partner for multi-week vaccination event

Beginning this weekend and every weekend for the next six weeks, over 3,500 eligible Kansas Citians residing in zip codes with the lowest life expectancy will be vaccinated. Walmart will host these vaccination clinics at a Kansas City YMCA, utilizing a vaccine allowance given to Walmart by the federal government. The vaccines distributed at the clinic will not take from or alter the city’s weekly vaccine allotment.

“As my office and the City continue our work to ensure equitable vaccine distribution, I am proud this vaccine allotment through our partnership with Walmart will be getting to Kansas Citians who need vaccines the most,” says Mayor Lucas. “The Kansas City Health Department has identified and has begun notifying eligible Kansas Citians of this opportunity via email and phone call, to ensure those without regular access to internet who need a vaccine will not be skipped over. As we continue vaccine rollout, we will not leave anyone behind. I thank Walmart, the YMCA, and our COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force for their quick and diligent work, and I look forward to continued partnerships such as this moving forward.”

Eligible Kansas City residents will be notified by the Kansas City Health Department of the clinic. The location of the YMCA will be disclosed only to those eligible for participation in the vaccine partnership, and due to restricted limits of COVID-19 vaccine doses, the clinics will not accept walk-ins.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” says Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, Walmart. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

John Mikos, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Kansas City also commented, “The Y is proud to partner with the task force to provide vaccines in vulnerable communities that have been disproportionately affected by the health and economic impacts of COVID-19. Offering our space to improve vaccine equity is one way the Y can deliver on our mission to make sure all in our community have access to the resources they need to thrive.”