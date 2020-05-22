Mayor Quinton Lucas joins us on the Streetwise podcast

Today on the Streetwise podcast we’re joined by Mayor Quinton Lucas.

This week we’ve got some cool local music, and a phone interview that might make you tear up, but our feature is talking with the mayor, as we so enjoy doing.

It’s a bit of a spirited discussion this week. The right-wing national media has been calling Lucas a “Nazi” which is, apparently, not the worst experience he’s had with namecalling. We talk about “posting through it” on Twitter, the city’s reopening, and how he’s fighting for $50 million in aid for KC.

We also check out a cool local band, talk about re-entering overly crowded stores, and mourn the loss of director Lynn Shelton by playing a 2012 Pitch interview. A lot to unpack.

