Mayor Lucas signs ordinance removing the liquor license requirement in Kansas City

On Sunday evening May 21, Mayor Lucas signed the ordinance at The Combine along with the owner of The Combine and the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association Vice President Alec Kneeland. Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association Executive Direction Bill Teel was also in attendance to celebrate the ordinance.

Last Thursday, the City Council of Kansas City unanimously voted to remove the requirement for individuals working in the service industry to have a liquor license. This applies to any workers in a restaurant or bar that sells or serves alcohol.

Obtaining a liquor license in Kansas City has been deemed an obstacle many working in the service industry dread. In order to get one, you must pay $42, sign up online on CompassKC, head to the Regulated Industries building in NorthEast KC, get your picture taken, and obtain your license. Which is only valid for three years.

The fee for this license is to run a background check on the person applying for one. Getting rid of the permit requirement means that people with a felony conviction can work in the service industry, opening up more job opportunities for those who have been convicted of a felony in the past. The ordinance still requires that businesses not hire anyone convicted of a sex crime.

Lucas spoke to the people at the ceremony with Kneeland and Teel on either side of him and a celebratory drink in front of each of the men.

“If you ain’t got $42 if you don’t have a car to get downtown to get your card, it becomes a huge challenge,” says Lucas. “This is truly making things easier for normal working people.”