Mayor Lucas and Rep. Cleaver announce $8.3 million for unhoused population

A portion of $8.3 million allocated from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will fund 140 beds for the unhoused population in Kansas City through the Tiny Homes Initiative.

KCMO will create a village with individual cabins to provide emergency transitional housing for the unhoused with office space onsite to provide services such as health care, counseling, and employment assistance.

“The coronavirus pandemic has impacted all Americans, but the homeless population has been acutely vulnerable,” says Rep. Emanuel Cleaver. “The American Rescue Plan is once again coming to the aid of those most in need of its assistance. The recent allocation of $8.3 million to Kansas City to address homelessness through affordable housing, as well as a separate allocation of 164 Emergency Housing Vouchers, awarded to the Housing Authority of Kansas City, exemplifies Congress’ commitment to providing direct support to communities and our district.”

These 140 beds in cabins will be provided by Pallet, a social purpose company that builds access to housing and employment. City staff is currently assessing locations for the village which will have shower and laundry facilities on site. Merging KC, a non-profit dedicated to ending homelessness, will help coordinate onsite services and oversee construction of the transitional housing village.

“Ensuring all Kansas City families have access to safe and affordable housing must and will remain a priority well into the future—and this funding allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development helps to provide the funding necessary to do so,” says Mayor Quinton Lucas. “Kansas City is privileged to have Congressman Cleaver as a leading voice on housing in the United States Congress and I thank him for his continued advocacy for our community.”

The Tiny Homes Initiative is similar to the Monarch Village in Lawrence, a tiny home community of 12 units that can house up to 48 individuals. Studio 804 in the University of Kansas School of Architecture and the Lawrence Community Shelter have combined efforts on this project.

More KCMO initiatives for the unhoused population: