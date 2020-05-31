Saturday night in photos

An uneasy city braces for more protests today as the mayor enacts curfew
Adam Carey, Joe Carey, Terra Hess, Tony Cortese
Floydprotest 38
Floyd Protest // Photo by Joe Carey

Saturday’s protests took an ugly turn when tear gas was deployed on protestors all over the city. From downtown to The Plaza, police clashed with protesters loosing pepper spray and deploying tear gas and flash bangs. According to KCMO police, 85 arrests were made. We at The Pitch had multiple photographers tear gassed several times, and a collection of their photos is included at the end of this article.

In today’s press conference, Police Chief Richard Smith said that every single officer that was on the line was hit by at least one thrown object, and that it would be impossible to march in solidarity with the protesters as several other police departments across the country have done.

In preparation for Sunday’s protest beginning at 2 p.m., the Plaza has been completely shut down, and Mayor Quinton Lucas has enacted a curfew of 8 p.m. for Westport, The Plaza, downtown business districts, and several parks.

 

