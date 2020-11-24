MARC Executive Director David Warm named Kansas Citian of the Year

For 30 years, David Warm has been the executive director of the Mid-America Regional Council. Alvin Brooks, one of Kansas City’s greatest Civil Rights leaders, described him as a servant leader — a man who has worked tirelessly for the benefit of his region.

Warm’s effort and dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed, as he’s 2020’s Kansas Citian of the Year, a prestigious award handed out by the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

“I’ve worked with David for many years. He’s someone who works quietly and effectively, eschewing the spotlight and letting the work speak for itself,” President & CEO of the Greater Kansas City Chamber Joe Reardon, says. “By naming him Kansas Citian of the Year, we’re shining that spotlight firmly on him and the long-term, positive impact he’s had on our region.”

MARC leads key regional services and planning initiatives as the council of governments for Greater Kansas City. The council is innovative and effective in areas that include

Before joining MARC, Warm was the city administrator in Liberty. He also served in administrative positions in Kansas City, Mo. A native Californian, Warm earned his B.A. degree in political science and economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of California, Riverside.

He’s active in many civic groups and initiatives, including serving on the boards of area non-profit agencies addressing healthcare, education, and community development, as well as the Hall Family Foundation. He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration. He earned a National Public Service Award from the American Society for Public Administration and the National Academy of Public Administration in 2015.