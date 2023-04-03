Manor Records announces the lineup for Manor Fest 5

As of today, tickets for Manor Records’ Manor Fest are now on sale, along with the announcement of who’s playing over the course of the last two weekends of May.

Manor Fest 5 will feature 57 bands on 19 stages across both weekends. This festival functions as the label’s yearly fundraiser event to help raise funds for the Manor Records Fund, which focuses on its “non-profit mission of helping physically release music for local musicians.”

The first weekend takes place in Lawrence on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, at various venues, including Gaslight Gardens, the Replay Lounge, and White Schoolhouse. Performers include Pure XTC, the Moose, Eggs on Mars, and more.

“We’ve been going to Manor Fest since the basement days,” says Brad Smith, lead vocals and keys for Eggs on Mars. “The fest now expands across multiple venues in two cities, and it still has the same feeling of fun and community as it always has.”

Eggs on Mars played their first Manor Fest last year and had a great time, continues Smith: “Getting to play with our buddies and meet new friends within the Lawrence and Kansas City music communities is so special, and we are looking forward to being part of that again.”

The second weekend happens in Kansas City from Thursday, May 25, through Sunday, May 28, with the first night in the Crossroads, the second in Strawberry Hill, the third in the West Bottoms, and concludes on Sunday in East KC at both Howdy and Farewell.

“Across our 16 stages, we feature plenty of new venues to the fest such as Big Mood Natural Wines, Hillsiders, and The Ship,” says Manor Records’ Shaun Crowley on the festival’s expansion. “We are very excited about how much young talent there is contributing to this year’s festival with 19 new acts on the lineup.”

Bands returning to the fest include the dark indie of Nightosphere, who, like Eggs on Mars, are making their sophomore appearance.

“This is our second year playing Manor Fest, and we’re looking forward to this year’s lineup,” says Brittany Sawtelle, guitarist and vocalist for Nightosphere. “We’re also really excited for the cross-city collaboration between Lawrence and KC.”

It’s a statement echoed by R&B singer and performer Khrystal, who is making her third appearance at Manor Fest 5.

“I feel like each year the festival grows in production and talent,” Khrystal says. “Watching it grow from a grassroots, indie, weekend festival to a two-city, two-weekend festival has been incredible. I’m very grateful to have been able to play a small part in the expansion by sharing my music on stage each year. I am so proud of Shaun and the entire team. Here’s to bigger and better Manor Fests each year.”

Agreed. You can check out the full lineup below.

Weekend 1 (Lawrence, KS)

Night 1: Friday, May 19

Venue #1: Replay Lounge (patio)

5-7 p.m. – $5 cover // All Ages

1. Pure XTC

2. CS Luxem

3. Heidi Gluck

Venue #2: Lucia

7-10 p.m. – $15 cover // All ages

1. The Distant Now

2. The Moose

3. The Creepy Jingles

Venue #3: Replay Lounge (Inside)

10 p.m. – 12 a.m. – $5 cover // 21 & up

1. Parry

2. Saving Miles Lemon

3. Scab

4. Eggs On Mars

Night 2: Saturday, May 20

Venue #1: Gaslight Gardens

5-7 p.m. – $15 cover // All Ages

1. Teri Quinn

2. Forest Porridge

3. Kirstie Lynn & Galen Clark

Venue #2: The White Schoolhouse

7-10 p.m. – $15 cover // All ages

1. Liney Blu

2. TBA

3. Ebony Tusks

Venue #3: Replay Lounge (Inside)

10 p.m. – 12 a.m. – $5 cover // 21 & up

1. Dunes Day

2. Pale Tongue

3. Abandoncy

Weekend 2 (Kansas City)

Night 1: Thursday, May 25 (Crossroads)

Venue #1: Mean Mule Distilling Co.

5-7 p.m. $15 cover // 21 & Up

1. R.I.Peter

2. MC Rue

3. Trevor Turla

Venue #2: Big Mood Natural Wines

7-10 p.m. – $15 cover // 21 & Up

1. Dalima Kapten

2. Jass

3. The Swallowtails

Night 2: Friday, May 26 (Strawberry Hill)

Venue #1: Flagship Books

5-7 p.m. – $15 cover // All Ages

1. Brian Bulger

2. Sam Wells

3. Honeybee

Venue #2: Hillsiders

7-10 p.m. – $15 cover // 21 & Up

1. Camp Childress

2. Catty Cline

3. Field Daze

Venue #3: The Easy Inn

10 p.m. – 12 a.m. – $15 cover // 21 & Up

1. THIMASTR

2. The Cavves

3. Drugs & Attics

Night 3: Saturday, May 27 (West Bottoms)

Venue #1: Blip Roasters

3-5 p.m. – $15 cover // All Ages

1. Tidal.wav

2. Paris Williams

3. Dylan Pyles

Venue #2: 9th & State

5-7 p.m. – $15 cover // 21 & Up

1. Mint Fatigues

2. True Lions

3. Daniel Gum

Venue #3: Black Box KC

7-10 p.m. – $15 cover // 21 & Up

1. Supermoto

2. Kat King

3. Shy Boys

Venue #4: The Ship

10 p.m. – 12 a.m. – $15 cover // 21 & Up

1. Khrystal.

2. Friendly Thieves

3. Fritz Hutchison

Night 4: Sunday, May 28 (East KC)

Venue #1: Howdy

5-7 p.m. – $15 cover // All Ages

1. Charlotte Bumgarner

2. Bigfatcat

3. Blanky

Venue #2: Farewell KCMO

7-10 p.m. – $15 cover // 21 & Up

1. Joust

2. Nightosphere

3. Flooding