Mainstage with Mackie: The reign of Ms. Pat has finally begun

After years of being on the road and building her fandom, comedian Ms. Pat has finally reached everywhere-all-at-once status. An upcoming Netflix special, check. An appearance two weeks ago on The Kelly Clarkson Show, check. A popular BET show just renewed for a second season, check.

With her warts-and-all approach to storytelling, Ms. Pat isn’t shy about bringing up her tough-as-nails past growing up in Atlanta. In her teens, she became a drug dealer, was shot twice, and was arrested numerous times. Somehow, she lived to tell the tale—and spun comedy gold out of it.

This weekend Ms. Pat is appearing at the Comedy Club of Kansas City with two shows on both Friday and Saturday night. We caught up with the star ahead of her performance to dish about being back on tour.

The Pitch: How’s 2021 been shaping up for you? Was 2020 a little too quiet?

Ms. Pat: 2020 was off-the-chain busy, so I didn’t have time to change my wigs out. 2021 is shaping up great and better than my hips.

Did the pandemic give you any quality new material?

No, but I was able to finish my basement in Jesus’ name.

Have you been to Kansas City before? Do tell.

Yes, I love Kansas City. I love the barbecue. And I love how much rest I get when I’m there.

You were just on The Kelly Clarkson Show a couple weeks ago alongside David Duchovny. Please, please tell me you got his digits?

Why would I want that man’s digits? He was on one of the scariest shows I’ve seen in my life. I don’t want no man’s digits who’s looking for aliens.

What’s on Ms. Pat’s phone that you’re listening to right this second?

I listen to my podcast The Patdown, Fantasia, Kelly Clarkson. And Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage”—that’s my jam! That makes me feel like I can bend my knees. I like all music.

Finally, I feel like 2022 is the year your shooting star goes supernova. What do you think?

I sure hope it is—because I have some layaways I need to pay out!

Ms. Pat is appearing at the Comedy Club of Kansas City on Friday, Oct. 29th – Saturday, Oct. 30th. Shows are at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.