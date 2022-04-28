Main & Mill’s new beer line benefits Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, families of players

Microbrewery Main & Mill is due to release the initial offering of their Negro Leagues Celebration series that will land in Kansas City stores the first week of May.

Main & Mill says over 20% of sales will be split among the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, negroleagueshistory.com, and the player’s families.

The first featured player is Leroy “Satchel” Paige who was the first Black baseball player to pitch in a World Series as well as the first Black player inducted into Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame.

Paige has deep ties to Kansas City. He lived here for 30 years, and the city dedicated a baseball park in his honor at Swope Parkway and E 51st. Paige was known for his theatrics, talent, and team hopping. Most notably, Paige played alongside Buck O’Neil for the KC Monarchs in 1942 when the team won the Negro Leagues World Series.

Denny Foster is the brewer/owner of Main & Mill in Festus, MO, and he wanted to collaborate with world-renowned artist Graig Kreindler on the special project.

Foster called Kreindler about licensing his paintings of Negro League baseball players as a way to raise money for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the players’ families. Kreindler was on board.

Kreindler then got Foster in touch with Bob Kendrick at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, who then got in contact with the family of Satchel Paige.