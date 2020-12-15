Magician and Christmas-born mind reader combine for virtual interactive holiday show

Lindsey Noel, a magician and mind-reader (born on Christmas Day) is teaming up with stunt performer Martika Daniels for an interactive virtual holiday extravaganza. The show, Women of Wonder, will feature a magical interactive experience with the audience via Zoom, at-home magic tutorials, and specialty drink recipes (as alcoholic or non-alcoholic as you prefer) included with registration.

Women of Wonder will be 60 minutes, but stick around afterwards for their Holiday Zoom Dance Party with Lindsey, Martika, and The Holiday Spirit (something we all need a little of this year.) The Friday show virtual doors open at 7:00 p.m. CST, and the Sunday show is a matinée with virtual doors at 2 p.m. CST.

Tickets are $20 per household and can be purchased here. The event description reads that “These two entertaining and endearing ladies have put together a Holiday special with a twist, and you’re invited to a first-row seat in the comfort of your home! Be transported into a land of amazing sights, death-defying feats, magic that breaks through the screen, and more holiday fun than it’s possible for just one performer to deliver!”

Whether you’re a magic believer or not, this seems like just the opportunity for a fun-filled experience for all. Plus, you might get your mind read, so if you attend with your family, you’ll have a much better shot at getting what you actually want for Christmas this year.