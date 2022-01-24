MADE MOBB unite with the Chiefs for limited collaboration apparel line

“As we rise, we want to bring Kansas City up with us. It’s been a dream come true,” says Vu Radley, the co-owner and creative director of MADE MOBB.

Founded in 2013, the local streetwear label MADE MOBB started by selling merchandise out of their vehicles. From once being word-of-mouth, they have now collaborated with 2020’s Super Bowl championship-winning team. [And hopefully 2022’s champs.]

“MADE MOBB was the perfect fit to help us bring this unique merchandise offering to life,” Chiefs Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Lara Krug says.

Hometown artists, photographers, models, and other KC creatives came together for this line-up that provided new exposure for all involved.

“I appreciate [The Chiefs] for choosing me to be a part of this,” says Kansas City artist Kye Colors.

“I definitely feel like this was a major blessing for my career,” says model Asia Tsion. “Brands like MADE MOBB have helped small-town people with big dreams accomplish much more.”

Executed on short notice, the crew who contributed to this successful collaboration wasted no time to bring this to life. According to Radley, MADE MOBB only had a month in advance to develop this release.

“We started in mid-December. The design process happened really quick,” says Radley. “We also wanted to take a step further with photoshoots, a look book, and a video to document this process.”

Even with a limited turnaround time, the designers made sure this moment was an experience for the city to remember.

“One of our photographer contractors, Kelby Reck turned everything around in one day, which is awesome,” says Motion House owners and operators Kaylie Trusler and Cole Davis. “They came to us with the concept three weeks ago, we shot the photos on Saturday and the video on Sunday. Luckily, the Chiefs were very receptive of our video and approved it within a few hours.”

The city turned out in record numbers to support the pop-up shop. Whether rain, sleet, or snow (which in this case, it was two of the three), Kansas City got in on this early.

“We heard about this exciting partnership between the Chiefs and MADE MOBB and we came to represent and encourage Chiefs fans,” says former Chiefs player and Chiefs ambassador John McGraw. “The Chiefs are amazing with the community. This is another great example of them supporting small businesses and also bringing a lot of Chiefs fans together around a special time.”

With great music, good vibes, and a lovely sense of style, Kansas City rallied for an indeed special moment. As the team plows ahead, this is another win for the team.

The limited-edition apparel was released Jan. 14, and within a matter of hours, it was sold out in-store. The collection is still currently available at www.mademobb.com, shop.chiefs.com, and nflshop.com.