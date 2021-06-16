Lyric Opera of Kansas City reveals thrilling 2021-2022 season

Kansas City’s Lyric Opera announced its 2021-2022 season this week, and the forthcoming drama is palpable.

Some performances call back to the golden age of Hollywood, while others interpret the life of Steve Jobs for the stage. The former is called Lyric Opera Goes to Hollywood, and kicks off the season on Saturday, November 13 at 7:30 pm. The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs is set to premiere on Friday, March 11. The Lyric Opera has given itself a tall order, to be sure, and we’re impressed by the scope of its subject matter.

The mediums used are also unexpected: early December’s Amahl and the Night Visitors tells the story of Amahl and a trio of kings—the Magi—that visits him, all through the use of puppets. It’s an original Lyric Opera of Kansas City production in collaboration with master puppeteer Paul Mesner, who founded Mesner Puppet Theater on E. 39th St.

Not all shows will take place at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Performances of Amahl begin on Thursday, December 2, at the Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building at 712 E. 18th St., and run through Sunday, December 12. Kauffman is located at 1601 Broadway Blvd.

Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca, written in 1900 and rounding out the 2021-2022 season, follows Rome’s celebrated opera singer as she confronts treason and jealous lovers. “Also present is Puccini’s unrivaled ear for melodies that swirl like smoke trails, forming soft stacks of billowing clouds,” reads a synopsis. Count us in.

Full performance list:

Lyric Opera Goes to Hollywood

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts (1601 Broadway, KCMO 64108)

– Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 7:30 pm

– Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 2 pm

Amahl and the Night Visitors

Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building (712 E. 18th St., KCMO 64108)

– Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 7:30 pm

– Friday, December 3, 2021, at 7:30 pm

– Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 2 pm

– Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 2 pm

– Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 7:30 pm

– Friday, December 10, 2021, at 7:30 pm

– Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 2 pm

– Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2 pm

The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts (1601 Broadway, KCMO 64108)

Friday, March 11, 2022, at 7:30 pm

– Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 7:30 pm

– Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 2 pm

Tosca

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts (1601 Broadway, KCMO 64108)

– Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 7:30 pm

– Friday, May 6, 2022, at 7:30 pm

– Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 2 pm