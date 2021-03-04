Local nonprofit teams up with food pantries to host drive-thru food drive

The Community Action Agency of Greater Kansas City (CAAGKC) is combining resources with nearly 20 food pantries to host a drive-thru food drive for residents of three Kansas counties.

The food drive, open to residents of Clay, Jackson, and Platte counties, will take place on March 20. Both CAAGKC’s Manchester location (6323 Manchester Ave, Kansas City, MO 64133) and Platte location (412 Aller St, Tracy, MO 64079) will host the food drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additional participating pantries will join in from their respective locations from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Participants must arrive to the drive with photo ID. Each will be served on a first come first serve basis and will be limited to two households per vehicle.

Among the available resources at the drive will be toiletries, non-perishable food items, and fresh produce, differing at respective locations. In addition to the 20 participants, Harvesters will also provide food and fresh produce to the drive.

Click here for a full list of pantries participating.