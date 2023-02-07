Local Cannabis Co. celebrates first week of legal recreational marijuana

Recreational cannabis became legally accessible for people aged 21 and over in Missouri over the weekend, and one Kansas City dispensary owner, Lee Hoffman of Local Cannabis Company, talked with The Pitch staff about how the legalization of recreational marijuana will benefit Missourians.

“I think now it takes pressure off the police force,” says Hoffman. “I think you’re going to see the overloading of jails for people being picked up with marijuana [decrease].”

Additionally, increased accessibility to cannabis will improve the overall health, wellness, and quality of life for Missourians. Though medical cannabis has been legal in Missouri since 2018, many Missourians who would have benefitted from a medical card never applied for one due to uncertainty or anxiety surrounding medical marijuana laws.

“I think it [recreational legalization] gives people with medical conditions that weren’t part of the medical program, now they have access to it when they were nervous,” says Hoffman.

And, of course, there are economic benefits to the legalization of recreational cannabis. According to Local Cannabis Company, “Missouri is the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana, taking part in what is projected to be a $57 billion industry by 2030 in the United States. The new law includes a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales, which will largely go to veterans’ health care, drug treatment, and Missouri public defender’s office. The state auditor’s office estimates a rough $40 million generated each year from the tax on marijuana sales.”

Hoffman says his store is preparing for the legal availability of cannabis by planning a thousand-foot expansion this March. The store will also be adding a carryout window and curbside pick-up service.

To celebrate recreational legalization this week, Local Cannabis Company is raffling off prizes in-store such as gift cards, PlayStation 5s, and smoking apparatuses.

The Local Cannabis Company dispensary is located on the corner of 45th and Belleview in Kansas City, MO. Their cultivation and manufacturing facility is located in Smithville, MO.