Local businesses are celebrating Leap Day with freebies and deals

It only happens every four years, so get on these Leap Day deals while you can.

Leaplings Fly For Free: iFLY is offering two free indoor skydiving flights for those who hit the cosmic luck jackpot and were born on February 29th. Leaplings can reserve free spots at the iFLY location in Kansas City throughout Leap Day weekend. If your birthday falls on any other day of the year, you can still book your reservation now and receive 29% off flights during this week. Learn More

$10 Bottomless Cup Leap Day Party: Leap Day only comes once every four year and Orlando’s 21 wants to make the most of it. Their leap day party features a live DJ, free pool, and drink specials to keep the party poppin’. They’re offering $10 bottomless sups, $4 marijuana shots, and $10 mini fishbowls. Learn More

$29 Tattoos: Make this Leap Day one you’ll never forget by putting some ink on your body. Arick Reese Art & Tattoos are offering $29 tattoos to celebrate the day of leaps. There are limited spots so make sure you reserve as soon as possible. Learn More

Bon Ton Soul Accordion Band Leap Day Show: If there are two things that go together in this world are accordions and Leap Day celebrations. Lucky The Riot Room is hosting this dynamic duo with a show from the Bon Ton Soul Accordion Band this Leap Day. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. and the show is from 4-6 p.m.. Learn More

Free Tropical Sno: Tropical Sno KC are opening their doors for the new season this Leap Day. Kicking off their opening day and Leap Day, they are offering free 8 oz tropical sno for everyone that comes in to celebrate. Learn More

Leap Day Biker Breakfast: Good news Bikers, there is even a Leap Day event for you! Rawhide Harley- Davidson is hosting a Leap Day breakfast from 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Bring your bikes and get free pancakes, sausage, and orange juice, while supplies last. Learn More

Leap Day Live: From 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. this Leap Day, The Vinyl Underground at 7th Heaven will feature live hip-hop performances.The event will be hosted by MODO and performances by Pohjo, Ty Luv the MC, and S.O.S.S. Learn More

Leap Day Throwdown: Make your Leap Day alternative by spending your night banging heads at Aftershock Live Music Venue. Hosted by Phoenix Rising Productions KC, a handful of alternative rock bands perform for a special Leap Day event from 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.. Throwdown this Leap Day for only $10. Learn More

Leap Day Poetry: Wise Blood KC hosts a special poetry event this Leap Day. Original work will be read by poets Bridget Lowe, Peter Mishler, and Kelsey Beck.We don’t know if any of the poems are going to specifically be about Leap Day, but it’s best you go find out for us. Learn More

Leap Day Pub Hop: No Leap Day would be complete without some hopping. This Saturday, Beer Kitchen, Mickey’s Hideaway KC, Char Bar, and City Barrel host an event for visiting each bar and get your hops out. The Pub Hop starts at 2:00 p.m., and various prizes and beer samples will be given out throughout the day. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the KC Zoo in support of the Australian Wildfire Relief. Learn More

Leap Day Slushies: Stone Pillar Vineyard and Winery offer special Leap Day slushies all day this Saturday, because why not celebrate an extra day to drink more wine. The slushies feature a hard cider with your favorite wine. Learn More

Leap Year Party & Beer Releases: Leap Day only comes once every four years, so Transport Brewery is releasing four new beers. They’ll host a release party this Saturday to celebrate the new beers and Leap Day. The party lasts from 12 -11:30 p.m.. Learn More

The KC Improv Leap Day Show: Laugh this Leap Day with the KC Improv Company. We’re sure they’ll make a lot of Leap Day-related jokes like “How bout that extra day we’re having” or “More like Leap Frog Day, amirite?” The show is from 7:30 – 9:00 p.m. Learn More

Tarot Readings With Solaris: From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., have a special Leap Day tarot reading at The Energy Within KC. If you’ve never experienced a tarot reading before, choose this rare day to leap into it. You won’t get another chance like this for another four years. Learn More

Super Mart Leap: Awh snap, Nebraska Furniture Mart is getting wild this Leap Day. From 11 a.m. – 3p.m. this Saturday, Nebraska Furniture Mart hosts an exciting contest inspired by classic game shows such as The Newlywed Game, Price is Right, and Jeopardy. Prizes include Samsung Tvs, appliances, and gift cards. Learn More

