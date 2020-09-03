Local boy making mask aids to support Jewish Family Services Food Pantry

Turns out there are some good things still happening in the world.

Local middle schooler Jonah Stein began a service project connected to his bar mitzvah to aid the Jewish Family Services Food Pantry. With a little help from his family, he created MASKerAIDs—colorful beaded necklaces that connect to a person’s mask.

Stein smashed through the $1,800 goal he set, raising $3,600 as of Thursday. The product has reached people in 14 states in the first three weeks they were available. Stein and his family are hard at work to meet the demand, having created 200 more to ship out.

“When thinking about the cause to support, I chose Jewish Family Services because I have always loved volunteering at the food pantry and seeing the great work they do,” Stein said. “I saw a similar product and the wheels started turning about what I could do. Creating MASKerAIDs allows me to not only solve a modern-day challenge but also to use the funds I earn from the sales to support JFS and its Kesher KC Care Bag program.”

Kesher KC bags are an extension of JFS’ Food Pantry. Each bag contains food for a day that is easy to heat, serve, and eat. Bags include items most people enjoy including fruit, vegetables, and a protein, according to a press release sent out.

In addition, the bag includes a guide to additional resources throughout the community. Bags are given to JFS Food Pantry walk-in clients. The public may also purchase bags to distribute to others they encounter who may be experiencing homelessness or food insecurity.

It costs $15 and it’s available in a variety of colors and designs. Custom designs are also available upon request.