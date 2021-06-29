Local artist among 100 finalists for CODAaward, voting is live now

Local artist Tyler Kimball is among the list of 100 finalists for the CODAaward for his stained glass art piece Cellular at the new UH2 building on the Truman Medical Center campus.

The CODA award is a people’s choice award given to successfully integrate commissioned art into interior, architectural, or public spaces each year by CODAworx, a creative online platform that connects artists, de­sign­ers, and fabricators with municipalities and developers who commission artwork.

The piece, according to Tyler, is a personal one. One of the artists that helped him put the piece together died during the year-long process to finish it. He says that being a finalist for the award has made the piece even more meaningful.

“I’m ecstatic that it’s a finalist and I’m ecstatic that it’s in KC,” Tyler says.

Voting for the award is open to the public until June 30. To vote visit codaaworxcom.