Live your hoop dreams at the College Basketball Experience August 26-29

The College Basketball Experience, a massive entertainment space connected to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center, will open back up on Thursday, August 26. The CBE houses the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, where guests can learn about their favorite players, coaches, and the game’s history.

Tickets usually range in price from $13 for seniors to $17 for adults, but from August 26 through 29, admission is only $10. Guests can also buy semi-annual and annual passes. Click here for more information on CBE tickets.

The two-floor setup really is an experience. Interactive exhibits like “Beat the Clock” and “Step to the Line” are meant to recall the energy and thrill of college basketball’s most memorable moments. Shoot your shot before the buzzer sounds, try to make as many consecutive free throws as possible, or slam dunk your way around a court with six rims of various heights.

“There is no other place like this in America,” says Kevin Henderson, CEO of the CBE. “It’s not a museum—it’s a high-energy, highly-interactive place where casual and hardcore fans of any age can totally immerse themselves in the game.”

So in other words, if you’re obsessed with basketball, don’t sleep on this place.

Operating under new hours, the CBE will be open from Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Basketball fans can book private events now, too, and adult and youth basketball tournaments will return to the facility.

In cooperation with Kansas City’s current mask mandate, the CBE will require masks to be worn indoors. Limited capacity will be enforced on an as-needed basis.

“It’s been 18 months since our shut down,” says Henderson. “Our efforts [to observe local and national guidelines], coupled with city mandates, will help ensure a safe environment for guests. We’re glad to be back and able to reopen our doors to patrons, fans, customers, and visitors who have supported the CBE and Hall of Fame for years.”

Speaking of the Hall of Fame, the CBE will host its annual induction ceremony in November, ushering in six accomplished former players and two decorated former coaches. Tickets for that event will go on sale at a later date—stay updated at halloffameweekend.com.

See you on the court, Kansas City.