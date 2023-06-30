Live venue El Torreon will make a historic comeback in 2025

El Torreon Ballroom is undergoing a restoration process in hopes of opening back up for the winter of 2025.

The venue was once a familiar spot for many Kansas Citians, known as a hub for community events, regularly hosting flea markets, weddings, and endless concerts since its birth in 1927.

Loaded with a rich history of music and dance as well, various icons walked through El Torreon’s doors over the years, including Van Morrison and Linda Ronstadt.

Non-for-profit organization Friends of El Torreon has taken on the project of revitalizing the landmark, located at the southeast corner of 31st Street and Gillham Plaza, with the help of Rosin Preservation and $5.1 million of federal and state tax credits.

The organization plans to use the space for an even wider array of events this time around as they prepare to hold sports gatherings and large ceremonies once the ballroom area is restored. Currently, the venue has a capacity of 250 seated guests and up to 286 guests cocktail-style.