Lindsey Stirling’s Artemis tour combines electronica, violin, and spectacle

Have you been wanting to go to a concert this summer now that COVID restrictions are gone but just aren’t sure who you should see? Well, you’re in luck because we have the answer. Lindsey Stirling will be performing at Starlight Theater on Saturday, July 3 at 7 p.m.

Lindsey is a platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist, and entertainer and is kicking her 35-date cross-country tour featuring special guest electro-pop artist Kiesza kicks off in KC. Her fifth studio album Artemis was released in September 2019 and debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums Chart, remaining there for 15 weeks. The album features singles like “Lose You Now” and “Underground” and has racked up over 100 million streams.

But, because of the pandemic, she is just now getting a chance to tour it.

“Not only am I over the moon about finally bringing my Artemis tour to the U.S. but I’m excited to be a part of the first wave of tours going out post lockdown,” Stirling says. “People are craving connection so so badly, so as the world reopens, I know this is going to be a magical time we all remember for the rest of our lives. There is nowhere I’d rather experience it than on stage with my fans.”

Not only is KC the first stop in Stirling’s tour, but her show is also the first concert to be held at Starlight Theatre post-pandemic. Get your tickets for the Artemis tour here.