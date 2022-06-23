Linda Hall Library becomes first U.S. higher learning institution to offer free research resources to Ukrainian academics

The Linda Hall Library of Science, Engineering, & Technology is the first in the U.S. to extend free research resources to Ukrainians.

The library’s partnership with the Society of College, National, and University Libraries of the United Kingdom will allow SCONUL-affiliated researchers to request free materials through interlibrary loans.

Linda Hall Library is pledging free document delivery services and controlled digital lending, as well as one virtual fellowship for each application cycle to be granted to a Ukrainian graduate student or an early-career scholar.

Ukrainian academics can submit reference requests through SCONUL or email Linda Hall directly at requests@lindahall.org