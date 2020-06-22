Lighting up the night with the return of drive-in theaters

KC resident Brooke Vandever has been rediscovering the joys of drive-in movie theaters. Nationally, there’s been a return to them under Covid-19, and some of the only movies playing in the country have been at these locations. It’s also how a low-budget horror movie became the top box-office grossing film of the summer. Here’s Brooke’s look at the outdoor cinema world.

Imagine gazing out your front car window into a hazy summer evening, the sun is dipping below the horizon bathing the scene in blue. People walk back and forth from the concession stand laughing and talking excitedly. The radio is tuned to 90.5 and jumps to life. As the screen ahead turns black, it’s time to start the show!

In a shutdown world where we can no longer access movie theater experiences we are looking to our past and going to the drive-in once again. This time around it is a form not merely for movies but also for live performances pastor readings and other get-togethers.