Lighted sculpture exhibit at Vulpes Bastille illuminates East Crossroads

Lamplighters: An Exhibition of Lighted Sculpture at Vulpes Bastille displays the guiding lights of Kansas City’s art scene. The artist-run gallery and studio space is home to young creatives forging their careers in KC.

Sparking inspiration from the poem by Robert Louis Stevenson, organizer Adam Puryear hopes to capture the essence of the poem and kindle the spirit of the Crossroads.

The exhibit includes 40+ artists in a dazzling display of lighted clay sculptures, who were asked to think metaphorically and fundamentally about the theme. The open interpretation results in a unique collection of stories guided by each artist’s northern star.

The enlightening event includes an opening reception Oct. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature a performance by Extemporaneous Music & Arts Society.

The event extinguishes Oct. 22, with a closing reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. that will include a poetry reading.

The exhibit is by appointment Oct. 7-22 at Vulpes Bastille 1737 Locust St.