Lied Center of Kansas announces 2022-23 season schedule

The Lied Center of Kansas announced its 2022-23 season to the Friends of the Lied on May 1 through a video reveal following remarks from Friends of the Lied Board President Steve Carttar and Lied Center Executive Director Derek Kwan.

While the stacked line-up was met with applause, excitement roared for features such as soul and gospel legend Mavis Staples on November 18, Hairspray on February 2, and “the world premiere of a musical theatre work commissioned by the Lied Center, NORTH: The Musical, which follows a family’s journey through the Underground Railroad seeking freedom.”

Add folk acts like Tim O’Brien and John Gorka, Martha Redbone, and the vocal stylings of Chanticleer and Take 6, and it’s a brilliant collection of music and entertainment. You can check out the full list below.

2022-23 season performances

Warren Wolf, vibraphone

Monday & Tuesday, September 19 & 20, 7:30 p.m. Jake Shimabukuro

Friday, September 23, 7:30 p.m. The Beach Boys

Monday, September 26, 7:30 p.m. Chanticleer

Wednesday, October 5, 7:30 p.m. Gold Medalist, 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

Sunday, October 16, 2:00 p.m. Rennie Harris Puremovement

Thursday, October 20, 7:30 p.m. NORTH: The Musical

Wednesday, October 26, 7:00 p.m. The Moth Mainstage

Friday, November 4, 7:30 p.m. Susan Werner

Saturday, November 5, 2:00 & 7:30 p.m. KU Symphony Orchestra with special guest PROJECT Trio

Wednesday, November 9, 7:30 p.m. The Westerlies

Sunday, November 13, 2:00 p.m. Wayne Escoffery Duo

Monday & Tuesday, November 14 & 15, 7:30 p.m. Mavis Staples

Friday, November 18, 7:30 p.m. Fiddler on the Roof

Tuesday, November 29, 7:30 p.m. Paige Hernandez’s Liner Notes

Wednesday, November 30, 7:30 p.m. Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius

Saturday, December 3, 7:30 p.m. Nearly Lear

Wednesday, December 7, 7:30 p.m. Canadian Brass Christmas

Friday, December 9, 7:30 p.m. Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas

Wednesday, December 14, 7:00 p.m. Hairspray

Thursday, February 2, 7:30 p.m. KU Wind Ensemble with special guest Mariam Adam, clarinet

Saturday, February 4, 7:30 p.m. Broadway Show TBA on June 27, 2022

Monday & Tuesday, February 13 & 14, 7:30 p.m. Chaeyoung Park, piano

Sunday, February 19, 2:00 p.m. Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine

Monday, February 27, 7:30 p.m. Black Violin

Sunday, March 5, 7:30 p.m. Emmet Cohen’s “Live From Emmet’s Place”

Sunday, March 12, 7:30 p.m. Anastasia

Wednesday, March 15, 7:30 p.m. KU Jazz Ensemble I with special guest Michael Dease, trombone

Tuesday, March 28, 7:30 p.m. Take 6

Friday, March 31, 7:30 p.m. Martha Redbone

Friday, April 7, 7:30 p.m. Dancing Wheels Company

Friday, April 14, 7:30 p.m. John Gorka

Sunday, April 16, 7:30 p.m. Laurie Berkner

Saturday, April 22, 3:00 p.m. ZOFO

Sunday, April 23, 2:00 p.m. Marcus & Riza Printup

Monday & Tuesday, April 24 & 25, 7:30 p.m. Vanessa Thomas

Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now to Friends of the Lied, and all individual show tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 6 by phone, at the Ticket Office, and on the Lied Center’s website.