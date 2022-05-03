Lied Center of Kansas announces 2022-23 season schedule

Nick Spacek,
Lied Center of Kansas 2022-23 calendar. // Courtesy the Lied Center of Kansas

The Lied Center of Kansas announced its 2022-23 season to the Friends of the Lied on May 1 through a video reveal following remarks from Friends of the Lied Board President Steve Carttar and Lied Center Executive Director Derek Kwan.

While the stacked line-up was met with applause, excitement roared for features such as soul and gospel legend Mavis Staples on November 18, Hairspray on February 2, and “the world premiere of a musical theatre work commissioned by the Lied Center, NORTH: The Musical, which follows a family’s journey through the Underground Railroad seeking freedom.”

Add folk acts like Tim O’Brien and John Gorka, Martha Redbone, and the vocal stylings of Chanticleer and Take 6, and it’s a brilliant collection of music and entertainment. You can check out the full list below.

2022-23 season performances

  • Warren Wolf, vibraphone
    Monday & Tuesday, September 19 & 20, 7:30 p.m.
  • Jake Shimabukuro
    Friday, September 23, 7:30 p.m.
  • The Beach Boys
    Monday, September 26, 7:30 p.m.
  • Chanticleer
    Wednesday, October 5, 7:30 p.m.
  • Gold Medalist, 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition
    Sunday, October 16, 2:00 p.m.
  • Rennie Harris Puremovement
    Thursday, October 20, 7:30 p.m.
  • NORTH: The Musical
    Wednesday, October 26, 7:00 p.m.
  • The Moth Mainstage
    Friday, November 4, 7:30 p.m.
  • Susan Werner
    Saturday, November 5, 2:00 & 7:30 p.m.
  • KU Symphony Orchestra with special guest PROJECT Trio
    Wednesday, November 9, 7:30 p.m.
  • The Westerlies
    Sunday, November 13, 2:00 p.m.
  • Wayne Escoffery Duo
    Monday & Tuesday, November 14 & 15, 7:30 p.m.
  • Mavis Staples
    Friday, November 18, 7:30 p.m.
  • Fiddler on the Roof
    Tuesday, November 29, 7:30 p.m.
  • Paige Hernandez’s Liner Notes
    Wednesday, November 30, 7:30 p.m.
  • Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius
    Saturday, December 3, 7:30 p.m.
  • Nearly Lear
    Wednesday, December 7, 7:30 p.m.
  • Canadian Brass Christmas
    Friday, December 9, 7:30 p.m.
  • Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas
    Wednesday, December 14, 7:00 p.m.
  • Hairspray
    Thursday, February 2, 7:30 p.m.
  • KU Wind Ensemble with special guest Mariam Adam, clarinet
    Saturday, February 4, 7:30 p.m.
  • Broadway Show TBA on June 27, 2022
    Monday & Tuesday, February 13 & 14, 7:30 p.m.
  • Chaeyoung Park, piano
    Sunday, February 19, 2:00 p.m.
  • Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine
    Monday, February 27, 7:30 p.m.
  • Black Violin
    Sunday, March 5, 7:30 p.m.
  • Emmet Cohen’s “Live From Emmet’s Place”
    Sunday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.
  • Anastasia
    Wednesday, March 15, 7:30 p.m.
  • KU Jazz Ensemble I with special guest Michael Dease, trombone
    Tuesday, March 28, 7:30 p.m.
  • Take 6
    Friday, March 31, 7:30 p.m.
  • Martha Redbone
    Friday, April 7, 7:30 p.m.
  • Dancing Wheels Company
    Friday, April 14, 7:30 p.m.
  • John Gorka
    Sunday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.
  • Laurie Berkner
    Saturday, April 22, 3:00 p.m.
  • ZOFO
    Sunday, April 23, 2:00 p.m.
  • Marcus & Riza Printup
    Monday & Tuesday, April 24 & 25, 7:30 p.m.
  • Vanessa Thomas
    Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now to Friends of the Lied, and all individual show tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 6 by phone, at the Ticket Office, and on the Lied Center’s website.

