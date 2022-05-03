Lied Center of Kansas announces 2022-23 season schedule
The Lied Center of Kansas announced its 2022-23 season to the Friends of the Lied on May 1 through a video reveal following remarks from Friends of the Lied Board President Steve Carttar and Lied Center Executive Director Derek Kwan.
While the stacked line-up was met with applause, excitement roared for features such as soul and gospel legend Mavis Staples on November 18, Hairspray on February 2, and “the world premiere of a musical theatre work commissioned by the Lied Center, NORTH: The Musical, which follows a family’s journey through the Underground Railroad seeking freedom.”
Add folk acts like Tim O’Brien and John Gorka, Martha Redbone, and the vocal stylings of Chanticleer and Take 6, and it’s a brilliant collection of music and entertainment. You can check out the full list below.
2022-23 season performances
- Warren Wolf, vibraphone
Monday & Tuesday, September 19 & 20, 7:30 p.m.
- Jake Shimabukuro
Friday, September 23, 7:30 p.m.
- The Beach Boys
Monday, September 26, 7:30 p.m.
- Chanticleer
Wednesday, October 5, 7:30 p.m.
- Gold Medalist, 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition
Sunday, October 16, 2:00 p.m.
- Rennie Harris Puremovement
Thursday, October 20, 7:30 p.m.
- NORTH: The Musical
Wednesday, October 26, 7:00 p.m.
- The Moth Mainstage
Friday, November 4, 7:30 p.m.
- Susan Werner
Saturday, November 5, 2:00 & 7:30 p.m.
- KU Symphony Orchestra with special guest PROJECT Trio
Wednesday, November 9, 7:30 p.m.
- The Westerlies
Sunday, November 13, 2:00 p.m.
- Wayne Escoffery Duo
Monday & Tuesday, November 14 & 15, 7:30 p.m.
- Mavis Staples
Friday, November 18, 7:30 p.m.
- Fiddler on the Roof
Tuesday, November 29, 7:30 p.m.
- Paige Hernandez’s Liner Notes
Wednesday, November 30, 7:30 p.m.
- Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius
Saturday, December 3, 7:30 p.m.
- Nearly Lear
Wednesday, December 7, 7:30 p.m.
- Canadian Brass Christmas
Friday, December 9, 7:30 p.m.
- Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas
Wednesday, December 14, 7:00 p.m.
- Hairspray
Thursday, February 2, 7:30 p.m.
- KU Wind Ensemble with special guest Mariam Adam, clarinet
Saturday, February 4, 7:30 p.m.
- Broadway Show TBA on June 27, 2022
Monday & Tuesday, February 13 & 14, 7:30 p.m.
- Chaeyoung Park, piano
Sunday, February 19, 2:00 p.m.
- Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine
Monday, February 27, 7:30 p.m.
- Black Violin
Sunday, March 5, 7:30 p.m.
- Emmet Cohen’s “Live From Emmet’s Place”
Sunday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.
- Anastasia
Wednesday, March 15, 7:30 p.m.
- KU Jazz Ensemble I with special guest Michael Dease, trombone
Tuesday, March 28, 7:30 p.m.
- Take 6
Friday, March 31, 7:30 p.m.
- Martha Redbone
Friday, April 7, 7:30 p.m.
- Dancing Wheels Company
Friday, April 14, 7:30 p.m.
- John Gorka
Sunday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.
- Laurie Berkner
Saturday, April 22, 3:00 p.m.
- ZOFO
Sunday, April 23, 2:00 p.m.
- Marcus & Riza Printup
Monday & Tuesday, April 24 & 25, 7:30 p.m.
- Vanessa Thomas
Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now to Friends of the Lied, and all individual show tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 6 by phone, at the Ticket Office, and on the Lied Center’s website.