Lied Center of Kansas announces 2021-2022 season

The Lied Center of Kansas will be opening at full capacity for the 2021-2022 season since it was forced to close its doors in February 2020. Some new performances for the season will include Grammy Award-winning artists Rosanne Cash and the Steep Canyon Rangers as well as Broadway hits like Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and BEAUTIIFUL: The Carol King Musical.

“We are beyond ecstatic to be able to welcome the community back to your Lied Center of Kansas! Thank you so much to the Friends of the Lied for supporting us throughout the last 16 months. We look forward to once again experiencing the transformative power of the performing arts in a communal setting with all of you,” Lied Center Executive Director Derek Kwan says.

The Lied Center will also be continuing to present its Folk, Chamber Music, and Just Friends Jazz series’ performances.

The first event of the 2021-2022 season, The Magic of Bill Bag Live, will start on Sept. 17. For a full list of shows, visit lied.ku.edu.

Tickets for shows go on sale July 19 at 9 a.m. and will be available for purchase online, or over the phone, or at the ticket office.