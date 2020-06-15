Letter to the Editor: COVID-19’s impact on poor nations

A letter to the editor from Sara Holm:

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the day-to-day activities of billions of people around the world. The negative impacts of coronavirus have been seen on a global scale, especially for those in poor nations.

The World Bank suggests that COVID-19 will cause the first increase in global poverty to occur since 1998. They also predict that an additional 49 million people will be pushed into extreme poverty by the end of 2020.

Extreme global poverty has a direct impact on the ability to receive food security, water, sanitation and hygiene services, and access to quality education in these countries. If we refuse to acknowledge the negative impact of COVID-19 on poor nations, we will not be able to fully eradicate the viruses’ existence from our world.

In 2015, the United Nations aimed to reduce extreme poverty to zero percent by 2030. It is important for us to address the negative impact of COVID-19 on poor nations in order to make this goal still attainable.

I urge those of you who live in Kansas to reach out to Sen. Moran, Sen. Roberts, and your respective representative to convey the necessity for passing and protecting legislation aimed at ending global poverty.