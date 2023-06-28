Lenexa’s upcoming Independence Day events include ‘Paw-triotic Pets’ and outdoor family activities

Lenexa hosts a series of three patriotic events for Independence Day featuring dressed-up pets, a family race, and an annual hometown parade.

Lenexa Public Market hosts the Paw-triotic Pet Parade from 9-12 on July 1. The outdoor, pet-friendly event provides activities for both humans and decked-out dogs. Barkville Bakery, kcpupco, and RuffageKC are a few of the pet-themed vendors providing dog treats, accessories, and more. The event provides yard games and dog pools to entertain guests until the 11 a.m. parade take-off. Bring your dog in festive gear to be featured in the pet parade.

Presented by Everest Fiber Networks, the Lenexa Freedom Run begins at 7 a.m. on July 4 with family-friendly 5K and 10K races. Hosted in Old Town Lenexa, the race welcomes runners, walkers, and strollers and includes a t-shirt with the registration fee. The fee rate is $33 through July 3 and $38 on race day. More instructions on registration and race packet pick-up can be found here.

The annual Community Days Parade launches at 10 a.m. on July 4–also in Old Town Lenexa–for locals and guests to attend. Road closures for the parade and Freedom Run can be found here. Prepare to wear red, white, and blue attire and map out a location to enjoy the parade.