Lenexa’s Union Horse Distilling Co. celebrates ten years with limited bourbon release

Lenexa’s Union Horse Distilling Co. will celebrate its 10 year anniversary with the release of a special limited bourbon that customers can get their first taste of at a December 2 release party, from 6-10 p.m.

“These last 10 years have been truly amazing and we appreciate the support we’ve received in Kansas City and throughout the Midwest,” Union Horse’s Damian Garcia says. “We’re very proud of everything we’ve accomplished and we look forward to continuing on our whiskey legacy well into the future.”

Guests will also get the first opportunity to purchase a bottle at the event before it hits retail shelves during the second week of December.

“Our process is the same as our Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey and the same recipe (mash bill) of corn and rye. This whiskey comes from our very first batches that we ever created here at the distillery. After the mash was cooked, fermented then distilled we laid the new make spirit down in new Missouri oak barrels that sat untouched for over 10 years. We just tapped into these barrels back in September,” Garcia says.

Tickets to the event can be purchased here for $50