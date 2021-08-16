Lenexa-based Union Horse Distilling Co. reveals limited release rye whiskey

Fall weather is knocking on the door and Union Horse Distilling Co. has the perfect thing: Port Barrel Finish Reunion Straight Rye Whiskey.

The limited release whiskey is first aged in the distillery’s signature oak barrels, then again in ruby port wine barrels for 16 months. The final product is a wildly sippable 50% ABV spirit.

As many whiskeys age, complex flavors like butterscotch and vanilla emerge, and Union Horse’s newest offering hints at ripe blackberry, orange, and dark chocolate. Each distilling process starts in a 500 gallon, column, copperpot still.

“It’s a finish to a rye whiskey that’s rarely been tried in the whiskey world,” says Master Distiller and Co-founder, Patrick Garcia. “But we decided to take a chance and the end result is something you won’t want to miss.”

Other Union Horse concoctions include Barrel Strength Reunion Rye Whiskey, Reunion Straight Rye Whiskey, Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rolling Standard Four Grain Whiskey, Long Shot White Whiskey, and Rider Vodka, which is distilled six times.

If you want the full distillery experience, consider attending a Union Horse Distillery Social, where you’ll revel in handcrafted cocktails, whiskey flights, and local beers and wines. The next one takes place August 26 from 6-10 p.m. Tours are also available for $17 per person and can be reserved in advance by contacting tours@unionhorse.com.

As for the Port Barrel Finish Reunion Straight Rye Whiskey, Union Horse is in the process of rolling out bottles to distributors including Gomer’s, Costco, Underdog Wine Co., and Mike’s Wine and Spirits. Find a full list of retailers here.

Union Horse Distilling Co.

11740 W 86th Terrace

Lenexa, KS 66214

