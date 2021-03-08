Lemonade Park is opening for its second season, announces early calendar

Lemonade Park—Kansas City’s COVID-19 safe outdoor venue—is beginning shows again starting April 2. The concert venue opened in July 2020 and is set up like an outdoor restaurant. In the backyard of Voltaire, it has distanced outdoor seating, a flatbed truck stage, as well as food and drinks for guests to enjoy at their tables (the only place that people are allowed to be unmasked). The venue brought some hope for live performances during a pandemic that threatened to completely end live music.

The West Bottoms venue is set to host 18 shows, beginning with Various Blonde, DJ Stevie Cruz, and Men of Men on April 2 and concluding with The Black Creatures on August 7. Other performers playing at the venue include Calvin Arsenia, Katy Gullen & The Drive, Jake Wells, Emmaline Twist, R.I.Peter, and The Freedom Affair.

Lemonade Park changed their ticketing from last year, and now there will be no more ticket fees. A $25 ticket grants you access to the lawn, with great views of the stage from your distanced table or bench. They still have their $15 bring-a-chair general admission option, for those that want to try their hand at getting a seat. The venue also changed their dining options, and now tables have full service instead of everyone needing to walk around and order from the bar.

All events are 21+, and more information on shows can be found on their website or Facebook page.