League of Women Voters KC host virtual forums for March primary election

The League of Women Voters of Kansas City/Jackson-Clay-Platte Counties (LWVKC) and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Social Justice Committees are hosting seven virtual forums to give area residents an opportunity to hear directly from candidates running for KCMO City Council races.

All the Zoom forums will be free for the public to join and recordings will be on the LWVKC website for those unable to attend the forums. These are meant to prepare candidates and voters for the primary election April 4.

All candidates are invited to participate, and the public is invited to submit questions for the candidates that will be asked during the Zooms. The forum dates and which districts are being discussed are listed below.

LWVKC is a nonpartisan educational organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. The organization has been working to eliminate voting barriers since 1920.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is an international service organization, and the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women. One of their areas of focus is to empower communities to utilize their most powerful tools of community change and advocacy during local, state, and national elections.

Scheduled candidate forums will be held: