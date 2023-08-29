Lawrence’s Granada to host paid internships for venue operation training from national org

The National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF) is bringing its Venue Operations eXperience (VOX) program to The Granada in Lawrence this winter—one of just six venues chosen in the entire country.

The NIVF is a non-profit organization that assists independent venues through financial resources and workforce development programs, including training in marketing, venue operations, venue safety, diversity and inclusion, and health and wellness. Their programs aim to equip venues with the skills to develop local talent and eliminate barriers to entry into the industry.

VOX is a 4-month long internship program with an emphasis on digital and media marketing. The program includes a paid internship at the Granada, a mentorship with an industry expert, and a virtual gamification program through 1Huddle. Two participants are selected from each city.

“My experience in this program was so much more than expected. I walked in thinking we’d only get introduced to marketing, but we really touched on how these marketing efforts affect every part of operations,” says Alicia Machuca, a participant in the VOX pilot cohort.

“It was so helpful to see how everything as a whole works together, nothing runs smoothly without each piece of the venue team.”

The winter session of VOX runs from Jan.-April 2024 and the application period is currently open: the deadline is Oct. 9.

For the application or more information about the program, visit their site. Applications are also open for program mentors.

For more information about VOX and workforce development programming with NIVF, e-mail Christy Culver, Program Manager – Workforce Development.