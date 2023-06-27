Lawrence City Band presents ‘More Movie Music’ this Wednesday

On Wednesday, June 28, Lawrence City Band presents their “More Movie Music” performance at South Park in downtown Lawrence. Led by conductor Paul W. Popiel, who is also the current interim dean for the School of Music at the University of Kansas, the Lawrence City Band promises “an evening of captivating melodies and cinematic inspiration.”

Given that we here at the Pitch are nothing if not movie and music nuts, this seemed like a fine time to reach out to the band’s conductor to discuss just what makes this show a little different. We started by asking just what is the appeal of presenting film music as its own performance?

“We are always looking to present a wide range of music so that each week there is something for everyone,” replies Popiel, explaining that the Lawrence City Band has a range of audience members who love classical music and opera overtures, and others who love their pops selections like the music of Journey, the Beach Boys, or Queen. “Younger families love our Disney medleys. And everyone loves when we play marches!”

Popiel explains that movie music is another popular genre which allows the band to select music for a wide range of audience ages. In the case of “More Movie Music,” the band will play medleys from The Sound of Music and How to Train Your Dragon, along with music from Frozen and Harry Potter.

“It’s always a mix of annual favorites that the band has played for years, along with new arrangements, new movies, or audience requests from past summers,” Popiel says of the range of choices.

“More Movie Music” differs from the other shows in the season because these movie medleys can be a little more demanding musically for the band, continues Popiel, “In that many of the arrangements include multiple themes, multiple styles, and multiple key centers. Certain movie composers are known for their ‘signature sound,’ and that can sometimes be a challenge.”

For example, Popiel offers, “John Williams writes some very heroic themes, with lots of great and challenging brass parts, especially for the French horns.”

That said, regardless of the theme or the week, people show up regardless of the particulars, Popiel explains, because they know that the music will be solidly entertaining.

“Most of our audience comes every week of the season, regardless of the theme, which is why we always aim to present a variety of music,” concludes Popiel, with this week being no exception. “Even if you didn’t like ANY movie music, this week you could still enjoy a great march, music from Georges Bizet’s ‘Carmen,’ and even a Bon Jovi medley!”

The Lawrence City Band presents “More Movie Music” this Wednesday, June 28, in South Park. Details on that show here.