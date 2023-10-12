Lauren Daigle talks new self-titled album and authenticity ahead of Oct 26 show at T-Mobile Center

There aren’t too many people that can crossover from contemporary Christian music to mainstream pop spaces while allowing their artistry to remain authentic, but Lauren Daigle has done so with ease.

Dubbed by many as the “Christian Adele,” the Louisiana born and bred artist stepped onto the contemporary Christian music (CCM) scene in 2015 with her debut album “How Can It Be” which featured uplifting ballads like “Trust in You” and “I Am Yours.” She later captured the world’s attention in 2018 with her second album “Look Up Child,” featuring soulful vocals and lyrics that garnered her spots on Billboard’s Top 100 Christian charts and two Grammy wins for “Best Contemporary Christian album” and “Best Christian Contemporary Performance/Song” for “You Say” in 2019.

Nearly five years later, Daigle is reintroducing herself to the world in her latest self-titled album. The 23-track project gives listeners a front row seat to the personal growth Daigle’s experienced in recent years while showcasing her ability to transcend genres yet remain authentic. From the folk inspired lyrics on “Saint Ferdinand” to the gospel chord heavy “Interlude #3,” she’s created an album that exists in its own lane, breaking through the CCM barriers many have tried to keep her confined to. It’s almost as if she’s unraveled and become simultaneously. Her “Kaleidoscope Tour” will be headed to Kansas City on Thursday Oct 26 at T-Mobile Center.

We recently chatted with her about the album, creating authentically, and more.

The Pitch: This album is self-titled, how does it speak to your becoming since releasing your last project, Look Up Child?

Lauren Daigle: I honestly couldn’t be more pumped about this project. Whenever we went to name it, I was at dinner with my friends, and they were like “Hey, what are you gonna name the record?” I said, “I don’t know quite yet the name, I thought it would’ve come to me by now,” and they were like “Oh, you know, it’s probably because it should be self-titled.” They were like “Lauren, you’ve poured your heart and soul into this, the way that you’ve changed and grown, and even the things you express on this record it’s just really incredible. It’s the first time the world is really getting to see you.” So, I said, “Let me think on it.” The next day I went to the studio and my manager was there, she was like “What do you think the title should be?” I said “Oh, I don’t know.” She said “self-titled?” I said “Yes!” We ended up self-titling it and it’s truly just because of how I was able to dive in and explore creatively on this record in a way that I had never known before.

This album went from 10 tracks to 23, what was that expansion process like?

We actually ended up tracking the whole thing together at the same time. We did all 23 tracks and broke it up into two groups after we recorded everything. Basically, I went to the studio and showed my team all the music, and we listened to every song top down. I love albums and I’m someone who sits down and listens to records from top to bottom. I love the experience of trying to hear what an artist is trying to communicate and so whenever I was doing that I said “Okay, you know what, this is such a long listening process. I don’t want songs 17-19 or 14-20 to get lost because people have to go pick up the kids.” We ended up breaking it into two groups. You know, it’s really cool too because my fans have been waiting so long for another album. It’s been five years since I released a record. So, to be able to give them two records in one was kind of a dream.

Were there any songs in particular that you found yourself resonating with while making the album?

Absolutely. I’m someone who, if it isn’t authentic and true to who I am in the process or if it doesn’t make me come alive while I’m writing or singing it, I won’t put it on the record. I think authenticity is vital to keep artistry and creativity pure and whole and to be able to represent it for the rest of my career. There are several songs I found myself completely captivated by. Some of them are “Be Okay,” “Don’t Believe Them,” “Kaleidoscope Jesus,” and “Turbulent Skies.” “21 Days” is one of those songs that the more I listened to it and the more we worked on, it just came alive in a way I’m so proud of.

Can you explain what led you to write “Kaleidoscope Jesus” and speaking to finding God in everything through that metaphor?

There was this season when I was in Louisiana, right after the COVID era had kind of died down and we were able to start our lives again. I remember being so captivated by all the places I could see Jesus in ways that people wouldn’t know. Meeting someone at the grocery store, giving a smile to a homeless person on the side of the road, running into people, and having conversations that were so fulfilling. Sometimes we can look at the world and say “Oh, I don’t want to associate with this or that,” or “Those people aren’t like me, I gotta stay to myself,” and I think that type of restriction really isolates us from seeing all the beauty that’s around us. “Kaleidoscope Jesus” is a testament to that, saying “Wow, I’m so glad in this season I’ve been able to jump out and see things with such fresh perspective, with pure eyes in a way where I’m like “Okay, God, I can see you in the way that person talks to me.” The fact that He shows up for people in places in ways we can’t imagine.

What was the inspiration behind Saint Ferdinand?

That’s a fun one. My friend was telling me this story about this house she had. It was a dream house for her. She had waited her whole career to buy this house and she moved in and within a day of them living at the house, they found out it was infested with brown recluse spiders and had to change everything. The more we started talking, we talked about having dreams and watching them fall apart before your eyes and just the resilience it can bring out of you. The resilience in saying “That dream died, I was able to move on and create something beautiful.”

This album really speaks to the highs and lows someone can experience on their faith journey. How do you hope it further encourages listeners to embrace them?

I’ve always been someone who is fascinated by the human condition and the journey of people in this world. There are so many different walks of life, cultures, and unique experiences that people have. Some of those are beautiful and some of those are dark and painful. Some of those are full of life and joy, and some of those are full of the deepest of scars. That’s what I want to highlight.

There was a season where I was homebound for two years due to an illness. Even in the midst of that sorrow and feeling like my world was imploding, I found hope in a way like never before. I remember telling God “If you’re real, and you bring me out of this, I’m going to tell the world about the hope that I found in you, and the hope you brought to me.” I want people to feel like they can insert themselves into any part of the story. If you’re living in a season of joy where it’s fun and full of color, you have “Kaleidoscope Jesus.” If you’re living in a place of absolute sorrow, trying to put the pieces of your life back together, you have “Be Okay,” If you’re in a season of questioning you have “Don’t Believe Them.” If you’re in a season that feels whimsy, you’ve got “Turbulent Skies.” There’s kind of a song for each season.

Have you heard any crazy testimonies or stories from fans in regard to this project being released?

I recently woke up to a text message from a friend who was telling me a story about a friend who was diagnosed with leukemia and “Be Okay” has been a song they’ve been able to cling to during this time. The stories never cease to amaze me. People come up to me and say “I know you hear this all the time, but…” I look at them and say “You don’t have to preface with that. A miracle is a miracle.” It never gets old hearing how God has connected to someone’s heart through a song. That’s a miracle to me. I’m always dumbfounded, it’s beautiful to me.

You’ll be headed to Kansas City soon. What are you most excited to see here?

I’m most excited to see my family. My grandmother was actually born and raised in Lawrence. I’m also excited to see the people. The crowds are always so fun and engaging.

What are you most excited to experience alongside your fans?

We do this big stage moment where we all jump on stage and sing together. I think I’m really excited to see how Kansas City is gonna love it. It’s a moment in the set where everything slows down a little bit and gets intimate. Every night we change the song, I’m really curious to see what we’ll pick for Kansas City.

Lauren Daigle’s Kaleidoscope Tour will be coming to Kansas City Thursday Oct 26 at the T-Mobile Center.

