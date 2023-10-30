Lauren Daigle served Jesus joy and retro-inspired fashions at T-Mobile spectacle

Lauren Daigle brought her Kaleidoscope Tour to Kansas City this past Thursday at T-Mobile Center, following the release of her latest self-titled album earlier this year. Despite the monsoon of rain that hit us earlier in the day, the show provided all the sunshine we needed.

Christian folk artist Josh Garrels kicked off the night with a slew of uplifting and inspiring acoustics like “At the Table” and “Pilot Me,” as he gently reminded us of the importance of having a hope that endures beyond this lifetime. His vulnerability during his set was also really admirable, as he shared his own struggles with anxiety, encouraging us that God is more present in those moments than we realize sometimes.

During intermission, the house music reminded me of the unifying power of “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson. You would’ve thought the second half of the show started the way everyone was belting it with flashlights raised in the air despite the house lights being on. Needless to say, my faith in humanity is (slowly) being restored one concert at a time.

Daigle hit the stage in pure New Orleans girl fashion with a second-line parade intro on “These Are The Days,” complete with horns, handkerchiefs, and a more casual fit than traditional parades, adorned with vibrant color block patches and polka dots. Her band and background vocalists also sported similar fashions. She’s in her retro era, and I’m so here for it.

She kept the energy up with a funky rendition of her 2018 hit “Look Up Child,” along with “New” from her latest self-titled album.

Then, Daigle slowed things down a bit with an inspiring medley of “Be Okay” and “He’s Never Gunna Change” accompanied by constellation kaleidoscope visuals, encouraging the audience that while the troubles of life are inevitable, God will remain constant in the midst of it all.

During “Hold On to Me,” the majority of the audience sat down, and Lauren definitely took notice. “Y’all are some real church people. When a slow song comes on, we sit,” she said jokingly.

Halfway through the set, she invited the band to join her in a Nashville-style writer’s round of “Saint Ferdinand” and “Inherited,” providing space for a more intimate moment in the evening. She then invited Josh Garrels back out on stage to perform a lullaby version of “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus” that had me on the verge of an ugly snot nose cry.

Near the end of the night, she got the crowd back up on their feet with upbeat, feel-good songs “Kaleidoscope Jesus,” “Turbulent Skies,” and “Ego.”

The show ended with the Grammy-winning hit “You Say,” which appeared to be an anthem of courage for many people in the audience. This song was also my introduction to her music a few years ago. Being able to witness the multi-generational impact of the song in person was absolutely beautiful. Some had their hands lifted in praise, while others swayed with their eyes closed, giving the words room to wash over them. All in all, the show served as a reminder that messages of hope and inspiration know no bounds or limitations.

