Knuckleheads Saloon prepares to give live music another try with new social guidelines in place

Knuckleheads Saloon is preparing to reopen and take another shot at giving Kansas Citians a chance to enjoy live music in their space again.

This time, they have set new rules that guests must follow at their venue going forward in live music’s new normal.

Our locally-owned music venue @Knuckleheadskc is gearing up to reopen, and they have published 10 rules in the age of COVID-19 that I think powerfully speak to how many music venues feel. I am going to roll them out below. — Jenny Vergara (@jvergara) March 29, 2021

The conditions Knuckleheads have set for guests range from a strong requirement of mask-wearing to encouraging Kansas Citians to be kind to each other and support local businesses and artists. This new start comes almost a year after Knuckleheads initially reopened when local stay-at-home orders lifted. They were the first at the time to host concerts again since the pandemic had begun.

This was met with criticism and concern over Kansas City’s safety at the time. Now they’re trying again, but they’re calling on Kansas Citians to ensure a smooth transition.

“We only get one shot at restarting this machine,” the venue rules state. “Don’t fuck it up for everyone.”