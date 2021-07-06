Kittengrams are the perfect way to warm someone’s heart

Cuteness alert!

Starting tomorrow, Great Plains SPCA will deliver kitten cuteness to lucky recipients in Kansas City to celebrate National Kitten Day.

A limited number of Kittengrams will be available to purchase from the Great Plains SPCA’s website so go guarantee your kitten snuggles now. Prices start at $65 for 15 minutes with two kittens. Deliveries are available Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until July 17 to locations within 25 minutes of the Great Plains SPCA’s Merriam Campus.

Kittengram purchases, along with all donations made through July 31, will be matched up to $150,000 by a donor during the shelter’s “Lend a Paw” match campaign.

Kittens available for adoption can be seen on Great Plains SPCA’s website here. Adoptions are by appointment time only. To schedule an adoption appointment, email adoptions@greatplainsspca.org.