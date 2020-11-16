Kip Kendrick will join KC Senator-elect Greg Razer’s administration as Chief of Staff

Kip Kendrick will join Kansas City’s Senator-elect Greg Razer’s office, serving as his Chief of Staff. For the past four years, Razer and Kendrick served in the Missouri House of Representatives. They were on the budget committee together for three of those four years. Kendrick currently represents District 45 (Columbia) in the Missouri House. He will not be sworn into his final term but will instead assume the role of Chief of Staff in January 2021

“I am excited to have Kip join my team in this new role,” says Razer. “During his tenure as a member of the House of Representatives he has proven himself as a leader who serves with compassion for all Missourians; his depth of knowledge of our state’s budget and agencies will be invaluable; and he shares my goal to be respected as a statesman by members on both sides of the political aisle as we fight for what’s right for the people of the 7th District—and all of Missouri.”

“I am humbled to accept the offer made by Senator-elect Razer to serve as his Chief of Staff,” says Kendrick. Senator-elect Razer and I have shared interests in policy and priorities. He will make an excellent Senator and I am excited to be part of the team.”

Razer was elected to serve as Senator for District 7 in November 2020. Senate District 7 covers much of the city of Kansas City, all of Grandview, and parts of Lee’s Summit. Razer will be sworn into office on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.