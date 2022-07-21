Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee release two covers on Bandcamp to benefit Vote No Kansas

Kansans, musicians, and couple—Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee (Katie Crutchfield)—released two covers on Bandcamp this morning to support Vote No Kansas. All proceeds will go to the PAC’s mission to keep abortion safe and legal.

The pair cover Broadcast’s “Tears in the Typing Pool” and Guided by Voices’ “The Goldenheart Mountaintop Queen Directory.” They’re also bringing their Instagram live-streamed “Weekly Rodeo” out of retirement tonight at 7 p.m.

Special guests and indie rockers Allison Crutchfield (Swearin’) and Mike Krol will make an appearance as well.