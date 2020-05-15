KCWIFT Award nominees have been announced

The nominations for the 2020 Kansas City Women in Film & TV Spirit Awards have been announced. KCWIFT Awards include the Ally Awards, Teri Rogers Legacy Award, and the KCWIFT Spirit Award.

Ally Award Nominees

Sav Rodgers

Max Thomas

Adam Roberts

Teri Rogers Legacy Award Nominees

Meagan Flynn

Rie Hinson

Veronica Elliot Loncar

KCWIFT Spirit Award Nominees

Mary Settle Pruitt

Christina Henry

Laura Kirk

Melissa Dean

Cassie Taylor

Corey Hinesley

The 2020 KCWIFT Awards will take place over Zoom Webinar on June 10th. Tickets are free and can be claimed at KCWIFT Award Tickets. This year’s theme is “Old Hollywood” and guests are encouraged, though not required, to dress their most glamorous.

The Awards ceremony will feature live music, special guests, and a zoom afterparty to celebrate the award winners and the Kansas City film community. The awards are the biggest yearly fundraising event for KCWIFT, so while night is free to attend, consider donating to an organization or participating in raffles or auctions on the night of.

Kansas City Women in Film & TV has been helping female filmmakers, directors, and producers achieve goals since 2004. KCWIFT’s programs support education, network, and mentor women in film both locally and nationwide through empowerment and promotion. Financial support funds KCWIFT’s programs like workshops, mentor sessions, and annual screenplay contest, that benefit the city and help local women reach shared goals.

You can watch the KCWIFT Award nomination announcement yourself by watching the saved stream on the organization’s facebook page.