KC’s Women’s March joined national movement to advocate for intersectionality and inclusion
On Saturday, Mill Creek Park held Kansas City’s Women’s March—in solidarity with the national movement. The rally was organized by Reale Justice Network founder Justice Gatson and included a slew of diverse speakers, including Lisa Benson, author of Anchored in Bias, Fired Over White Tears; Ashley Bland Manlove, District 26 Representative; Dawn Oliver and Nicole Smith of Operation Liberation; and Ashley Johnson of KC Tenants.