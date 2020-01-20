KC’s Mac & Cheese Week starts today

Kelcie McKenney,

Nashville hot mac & cheese from Taps on Main.

There’s nothing that can top Sunday’s Chiefs win. So while we take this week to celebrate and revel in our involvement with season 54 (!!!!!), we can do it with mac and cheese in hand.

The Pitch’s Mac & Cheese Week starts today with half-priced mac and cheese dishes at a number of Kansas City restaurants and bars. There are some classic mac dishes, but most come with a twist: like the burnt end mac from Lew’s Grill & Bar that includes burnt ends in chipotle citrus BBQ sauce with Boulevard Wheat-battered fried dill pickle chips (yes please)  and the Nashville hot mac & cheese from Taps on Main with radiatori pasta, Nashville hot chicken, pickles, and a five-cheese sauce (again, yes please). 

Other restaurants include the Ainsworth, Big Wiskey’s two locations, Charlie Hooper’s, New London Cafe, Pressed Penny Tavern, Streetcar Grille & Tavern, and the Well. 

Check out all the featured dishes and details on where to eat them here: thepitchkc.com/macandcheeseweek

Categories: Food & Drink
