KCPL to help enroll participants for Emergency Broadband Benefits

Beginning May 13, people can sign up for the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program. The $3.2 billion program provides monthly and one-time price breaks for both service and equipment from various internet providers as well as PCs. Those providers include AT&T, Charter/Spectrum, Cricket Wireless, Comcast, T-Mobile, and Verizon. The EBB program is locally facilitated by the Kansas City Coalition for Digital Inclusion.

Eligible households are able to receive a discount of up to $50 a month—up to $75 a month for those living on tribal lands—for home internet. As well, eligible people may receive a one-time price break of up to $100 on the purchase of a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from a participating provider. To receive that one-time price break requires a copay of $10-50. The program limits households to one service and one device discount each.

The EBB program is temporary. It will last until funding runs out—or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the COVID-19 health emergency. The Tech Access team at the Kansas City Public Library is available to help metro residents determine if they qualify for EBB benefits.

Households are eligible for EBB program benefits if a member qualifies for the Lifeline program, receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program, experienced substantial loss of income since the start of the pandemic, or meets the eligibility criteria for local low-income programs.

To check your eligibility and apply for the benefits, visit the EBB program website. Additional information and assistance with signing up are available through the Kansas City Public Library. Email techaccess@kclibrary.org or call 816-701-3606 for information and assistance.