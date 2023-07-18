KCMO and surrounding areas share plans for cleaning up the storm debris left by Friday’s severe weather

After the severe storms that rolled through the metro area on Friday afternoon left many citizens without power, trees uprooted from sidewalks, and debris scattered through the streets, the city is now announcing its plan to clean up all of the mess left behind.

For Kansas City residents with debris to dispose of, a 10-bag trash limit will be offered from July 17-21 on your regular trash service day. Public Works and Parks & Recreation will be working hard to clean up the debris in public areas. If you think you’ll need more assistance disposing of your debris, you can start making appointments for curbside leaf and brush collection on July 17. Collections will start on July 24. You can make appointments through the myKCMO app or call 311. You can also report any hazards to 311 to better assist the city in the cleanup.

Debris dropoffs for KCMO residents are located at 11660 N Main Street, 1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway, and 10301 Raytown Rd.

Overland Park residents with tree limbs to report can do that through OPCares and can drop off debris at Overland Park Parks Headquarters at 11921 Hardy.

The city of Lenexa will begin its curbside collections on Wednesday, July 19, working west to east to allow those with more damage adequate time to collect their debris. For a detailed PDF map of when your area will receive its collection, you can use this link. Residents are asked to place any storm-related vegetative debris on the right-of-way side of the street by 6:30 am on their scheduled pickup day.

If you would like to dropoff debris you can do so at The Lenexa Municipal Services Center at 7700 Cottonwood St. The center will be open from 8 am–4 pm on July 22 and 23. This is open to Lenexa residents only and you will be asked to present your ID at dropoff.

As for the power outages, electricity has been restored to 90 percent of those affected by the storm. You can visit Evergy to keep track of the outages across the area and updates on when power will be restored.