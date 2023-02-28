KCGameOn hosts eSports weekend event including tournaments, panels, and live entertainment

KCGameOn will host its next LAN (local area network) on Friday, April 21 at 5:00 P.M. until Saturday, April 22 at 10:00 P.M. The event will be hosted in partnership with the Kansas City Pioneers at Plexpod Westport Commons [300 E 39th Street].

Dubbed KCGameOn93, the event will feature tournaments in various eSports across platforms and consoles, VR games, tabletop and board games, card games, and mobile gaming. Panels and live entertainment will be presented over the course of the 30-hour event. Dinner will be provided on Saturday night. Some gaming tournaments will feature prizes for the winners, and door prizes will be given away at the end of the first night and after the catered dinner on Saturday night.

“We are a platform agnostic event where you can play any game you want!” says a press release from KCGameOn. “The tournaments offered are completely optional, and if you are an aspiring eSports player they area good way to get your feet wet in competitive gaming.”

GA Plus tickets are $30 and include entry, snacks, drinks, and dinner for the weekend. You must create an account on the KCGameOn website to purchase tickets online.

This is a BYOC (bring your own computer/console/board game) event. More detailed scheduling will be available on the KCGameOn website closer to the event date.

Plexpod Westport Commons is located at 300 E 39th Street, KC. KCGameOn93 takes place April 21 and 22.