KCGameOn #91 LAN Party connects gamers with tournaments, food, and more in May

Locally organized gaming community KCGameOn has laid the groundwork for its #91 LAN Party event. The 15-hour gaming marathon will connect hundreds of gamers at Park University come noon May 21, and registration is open right now.

Those who purchase a ticket to the event can expect tournaments, vendors, food—and, of course, friendship. However, KCGameOn says its LAN Party is BYOC (Bring Your Own Computer/Console), so make sure to pack up your preferred gaming hardware before heading over. Boardgames of all kinds are welcome, too.

Whether you are a competitive League of Legends player or a casual mobile gamer, KCGameOn invites all to its interactive entertainment hangout. The only stipulation is that those aged 13 or younger must be accompanied by an adult.

The current schedule promises tournaments for Halo Infinite, Rocket League, and Apex Legends, with more events set to arrive soon. A few tournaments will even feature prizes, with more giveaways arriving after dinner.

Console and computer players will need to spend $30 for a ticket, while boardgame players and those looking to spectate can pick up a ticket for $25. There are 145 tickets remaining for the former and 49 for the latter.

If KCGameOn’s latest LAN Party doesn’t meet your needs, the organization has more gatherings on the way. Registration for the KC Corporate Esports Cup is open from now to April 29, with the spring season set to run from May to July. KCGameOn has also partnered with the Kansas City Royals to present KC Plays The Show 22 come May 7.