KCAI’s ArtPop exhibition to feature online art sales

Kansas City Art Institute’s Virtual End of Summer Exhibition, ArtPop, will now feature online shopping. ArtPop is KCAI’s annual fundraising event to benefit student scholarships. The virtual gallery and ability to buy the art online will open starting May 13 at 6 p.m.

Donors to the event are able to see and purchase artwork online 24 hours before the exhibition opens to the public. A donation of $75 to ArtPop ensures early access and purchasing abilities. As well, donors will receive an ArtPop pack that includes a surprise gift and a custom deck of cards featuring Foundation student work.

The theme for this semester’s ArtPop is “A Surreal Escape.” While it describes an art movement, it also fits how surreal this year has been, and the art presented will encapsulate both of those things.

The exhibit will be open 6-9 p.m. For more details, visit KCAI’s event page. To learn more about how to buy art, KCAI made a convenient “How to ArtPop” form.