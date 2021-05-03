KCAI End of the Semester Exhibition and Sale, coming to a computer near you

This year hundreds of students from the Kansas City Art Institute will showcase their work from the semester virtually in the annual End of Semester Exhibition and Sale. There will be a virtual tour through studios for painting, ceramics, photography, illustration, and more.

The exhibition opens at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 14 and ends June 15. However, online purchasing is only open until 5 p.m. on May 16. Proceeds from the sale will benefit individual student artists and designers.

Register for free to receive a reminder notification before the sale opens.