KCAI End of the Semester Exhibition and Sale, coming to a computer near you

Bek Shackelford,
Kate Fromm Circlewall


Kate Fromm (’21 Fiber)
Constellations in color, Dyed silk stretched on panel, 2020-2021 // Photo by Kate Fromm

This year hundreds of students from the Kansas City Art Institute will showcase their work from the semester virtually in the annual End of Semester Exhibition and Sale. There will be a virtual tour through studios for painting, ceramics, photography, illustration, and more.

The exhibition opens at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 14 and ends June 15. However, online purchasing is only open until 5 p.m. on May 16. Proceeds from the sale will benefit individual student artists and designers.

Register for free to receive a reminder notification before the sale opens.

Categories: Art
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More